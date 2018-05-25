Can you help reunite holiday photos?

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner – subscribe today for as little as 48 pence per week.

A walker in Blackwaterfoot who found a camera memory card is appealing for any help in tracking down the owners.

Keen to return the SD card which contains many holiday photographs, finder Malcolm Whitmore said: ‘On the card is a large file of pictures from what looks like the holiday of a lifetime to India. I’m sure that someone is very miffed that they have lost the photo memories of the trip.

‘Maybe by publishing a picture someone will recognise them – friends, B&B providers, hotel staff- and we can get the card back to the owner.’

If you recognise either of the two ladies and could help in returning the memory card to the owner then email: editor@arranbanner.co.uk or contact Malcolm directly.