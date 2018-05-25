Bid to breathe new life into Balmichael

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner – subscribe today for as little as 48 pence per week.

A bid to breathe new life into the Balmichael Visitor Centre near Shiskine has been made.

A planning application has been made for the conversion of existing buildings to form up to nine self-catering accommodation units and install six camping pods with an amenity block and parking.

The application has been made by Steel Stone Holding Ltd which also bears the name of Callum Ford, who was involved with the previous owner James L Clark.

Balmichael opened as Arran Family Fun Park in spring 2015 but closed in less than two years with the previous owner trying the raffle off the seven acre estate in a prize draw. Balmichael is still on the market valued at £400,000. The new applicants say Mr Clark is not involved.

In a supporting statement with their two planning applications, which are under consideration by North Ayrshire Council planners, the company admit there have been problems in the past.

It states: ‘The Balmichael Visitor Centre has provided an outdoor leisure and play facility for many years. Over this time, however, there has been a succession of owners who have each added and changed the facility in an attempt to make it financially viable. These attempts have proved unsuccessful and the facility has remained closed for over a year while the current owner has marketed it for sale. It was closed for three years under the previous ownership.

‘With the introduction of RET on the ferry service to Arran, there has been a significant increase in the number of visitors and accommodation on the island has been working at capacity, especially in the self-catering sector where visitors are finding accommodation difficult to obtain. At the same time, the numerous outbuildings at Balmichael, which are of sound sandstone construction with slate roofs, are in good condition and could be readily converted to form self-catering units for holiday lets.

‘To augment the self-catering units, it is also proposed to install camping pods on an adjacent area of ground to provide a facility for a growing market which is looking for a camping experience with more comfort. These pods will blend into the landscape and would be far less obtrusive than the 15 metre high adventure course which was previously granted planning permission.

‘The self-catering units and camping pods would require servicing and it is anticipated that this would create employment for four people. Access already exists to the site and there is ample space to form appropriate parking and amenity facilities.

‘In conclusion, the proposal for a change of use to create self-catering holiday accommodation and camping pods will enable Balmichael to become viable again, providing much needed visitor accommodation on Arran, and preserve the existing buildings without any detriment to the visual amenity of the locality,’ the statement adds.

Self-catering and camping plans have been submitted for the Balmichael Visitor Centre. NO_B21bcalmichael01