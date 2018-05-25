Arran Brewery is flying high

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner – subscribe today for as little as 48 pence per week.

Arran Brewery’s new helipad was in action for the first time last week with the first visitors for a brewery tour arriving by helicopter.

The brewery has planning permission to build a terminal on the site above Kildonan, which will consist of a passenger lounge and crew room, as well as offering a radio service for arrivals and departures.

Managing director Gerald Michaluk, a helicopter pilot himself, said: ‘It is great to see our first visitors arriving by helicopter. We are hopeful more will follow when it is known we have the facility available. We plan to begin groundworks on the new terminal this summer.’

Once completed Mr Michaluk said the brewery hoped to offer sightseeing tours through its sister company, HJS helicopters, at some point in the future.

He added: ‘The regulations regarding flying helicopters over water are quite restricting, if affordable helicopters are to be used, but never say never.’

The brewery is allowing free landings with prior notification and fuel will be available on site after the terminal is complete. Anyone wishing to use the helipad should contact the brewery on 01770 302353 prior to arrival.