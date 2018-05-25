Announcements 26/05/18

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner – subscribe today for as little as 48 pence per week.

DEATHS

Ahara – George Alfred

Unexpectedly but peacefully at his home, Laurel Bank, Lamlash, on Sunday 13th May 2018.

His passing leaves a legacy of love for his family.

Cross – Dorothy Joyce;

formerly of Brodick. Died in Norfolk 28/12/2017.

Interment of ashes at Brodick New Cemetery, 2pm Tuesday 5th June to which friends are respectfully invited.

Gentleman – William Wren;

Formerly of Glenartney Hotel, beloved husband of Marion, dear father of Heather, Angus and the late Hamish, brother of Sheena, proud grandfather and great grandfather. Funeral service at Lochranza Church on Monday 28th May at 12 noon and thereafter to Lamlash Cemetery. Family flowers only please.

Roberts – John;

Died, after a short illness, on 18th May. Much loved father to James and Peter, grandfather to Adam, brother to Bill and brother-in-law to Sandie. Funeral in Whiting Bay Church of Scotland, on Saturday 2nd June at 12:00. No flowers please, donations to ARCAS.

ACKNOWLEDGEMENTS

CURRIE – Allan;

The Currie family would like to express their sincere thanks for all the support received, not only in these last weeks but over the past few years. Particular thanks must go to Mo, Seonaid and Davey whose help has been invaluable and to all who regularly visited dad. Special thanks to dad’s wonderful Homecare Team, the District Nurses and for the excellent care given at the Acute Stroke Unit at Crosshouse Hospital. Thanks also to Lodge St Molios, those involved in dad’s respite care at Montrose House, the staff at the Arran Medical Practice and Lamlash Hospital. Grateful thanks to Rev Elizabeth Watson for her very personal tribute to dad and to Clair & David Hendry, the team from Lamlash Golf Club, Eleanor’s Flowers and Phyllis. To the large number of people who attended dad’s service and for all the cards and visits, we thank you. £1,500 was raised in dad’s memory and will be split between ArCaS and the Hospital Supporters League.