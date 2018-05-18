Youth rugby tournament brings the Calcutta Cup to Arran

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner – subscribe today for as little as 48 pence per week.

Youth rugby on Arran has received a welcome boost with the hosting of the Rugby 7s Series at Ormidale Park last Thursday where participants also had the opportunity to see at first hand the historic Calcutta Cup.

The series which involves Largs, Ardrossan and Auchenharvie rugby teams, saw the youngsters competing in three age groups, S1/S2, S3 boys and under 15 girls.

Scoring for the tournaments is through accumulated points and is calculated over three tournaments taking place on Arran, Largs and Ardrossan.

Requiring a huge amount of organising, the series involves Scottish Rugby development officer Andrew Duncan, Scottish Rugby coach Euan Rains and high school physical education teachers, Steve Evans, Julie McGhee and depute head Suzie Dick among many others.

Defending their title after winning the series last year, Arran High School were competing in their new red kits which were provided with the assistance of Scottish Rugby and the school’s parent council.

Rugby enthusiast Steve Evans said: ‘Arran High School has a rich tradition of playing rugby so it is great to see it taking off and gaining traction again.’

Coach and Arran rugby player Euan Rains, said: ‘ This is a great tournament. We are all here for the enjoyment of rugby and to have fun while doing it. The players are very enthusiastic and it is inspiring to see more than 30 Arran pupils getting involved.’

Creating a huge amount of excitement at the tournament Scottish Rugby education manager Paul Kesterton brought with him the the historic Calcutta Cup which Scotland won at Murrayfied in February with their first win over England in the Six Nations Championship in a decade

The cup, which dates back to 1879, which is at present touring schools around the country, has been won by England 70 times and 40 by Scotland.

Arran High School under 15 girls practise their tackling skills under the tutelage of Scottish Rugby coach Euan Rains. 01_B20rugby01

Scottish Rugby education manager Paul Kesterton shows off the Calcutta cup dating back to 1879. 01_B20rugby02

Largs players have a post game strategy discussion. 01_B20rugby03

Arran and Largs players shake each others hands after their match. 01_B20rugby04

Arran players receive support from the sidelines from their team mates. 01_B20rugby05

A bruising encounter between Auchenharvie and Largs players. 01_B20rugby06

An Arran player sprints away from the opposition. 01_B20rugby07

Arran’s under 15 girls relish the chance to pose with the Calcutta Cup. No_B20rugby08