Six of the best sees Brodick lift the cup

Brodick 6 Lamlash 0

League champions Brodick secured their first cup win of the season with a rout of last year’s beaten finalists Lamlash.

In the Arran Haulage Cup final played in Lamlash last Saturday it was to prove a second final defeat in a row for the home side who lost to Southend in the inaugural competition last year.

Supported by a large crowd of spectators on one of the hottest days of the year, the old rivals battled it out in a one sided match with Brodick barely putting a foot wrong and romping to victory.

Lamlash looked to have drawn first blood when Grant Adamson powered the ball into the Brodick goal only for it to be ruled offside. Two minutes later it was Brodick who made it 1-0 when Toby Wingham opened the scoring for the blues. Tony McDowall had made the trip back down from Glasgow for his side and he was on hand to make it 2-0 before half-time.

In the second half it was one way traffic as Brodick were playing down the hill and ran riot. New signing Andrew Brisco made it 3-0 in the first minute of the second half after his thunderous strike hit the underside of the bar and went in.

Toby added his second goal of the match along with Andrew getting a brace as well. Archie McNicol, who had also got off the boat just before kick off to help his team out, had been provider for most of the goals and finally got on the score sheet himself.

With the score at 6-0 Brodick were just going through the motions. It could have been a lot more if it wasn’t for some brilliant last ditch defending from Fraser Thomson of Lamlash.

Brodick’s only blip on an otherwise perfect display was when Babbies MacNeil was given his marching orders after picking up two yellow cards for repetitive fouling.

Referee Danny Head have the man of the match to Tony McDowall for a faultless display in the middle of the park with almost every bit of his play wreaking havoc in the Lamlash play.

Willie Anderson of Arran Haulage was on hand to present the trophy to captain Matthew Dobson of Brodick for their first trophy win of the season.

A spokesman for the Isle of Arran Football Association said: ‘Thank you to Struan and Rachel Armitage for their generous sponsorship and support of football on Arran. The refreshments provided to both teams after the game on such a warm day were also very much appreciated.’

Pg 27 heading: Southend get league off to a flyer

Arran Dairies League

Southend 8 Shiskine 1

Monday night saw the first Arran Dairies league games of the season played in lovely conditions once again.

In Whiting Bay the Southenders ran riot against Shiskine with Donald Park scoring four goals for the home side. Referee Greg McCrae gave Ryan Armstrong man of the match for his play and for his scoring. Lewis Kennedy and Stephen Judge also scored and James Mitch achieved his first goal in Southend colours. Young Calum McAlister scored a conciliation goal for Shiskine.

Lamlash 2 Northend 0

In the other league game, Lamlash had to have a quick turnaround from their cup final defeat as the hosted Northend two days after. In a close game the home team came out on top with goals from Luc El Adm and Sam Tattersfield. Grant Adamson was given man of the match.

The next fixtures on Monday May 21 will see Shiskine taking on Lamlash at 6.30pm and Northend at home to Brodick at 7pm.

Southend start another attack in the middle of the park. 01_B20southend02

Johnnie Sloss in full flow dances through the defenders. 01_B20footy02

The Brodick keeper punches away the ball after a Lamlash attempt at goal. 01_B20footy04

Archie McNicol maintains possession of the ball as a defender blocks hi way 01_B20footy06

The Lamlash goalkeeper looks on helplessly as the ball sails past him and into the goal. 01_B20footy07

Goalie at the ready, a thwarted attempt at goal goes awry. 01_B20footy08

Celebrating their success Brodick break open the bubbly. 01_B20footy09

Willie Anderson of Arran Haulage presents the cup to Brodick captain Matthew Dobson. 01_B20footy10