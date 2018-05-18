Last dough at Douglas Deli

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner – subscribe today for as little as 48 pence per week.

The Douglas Deli has closed its doors for the last time.

The shop, in the Douglas Centre in Brodick, which latterly was only operating as a pizzeria, never really got off the ground since opening last July and now The Douglas Hotel are to consider other options for the site.

Hotel manager Elaine Campbell said: ‘We realised early on that margins were going to be very tight, and felt that we could cut no more corners on our product without affecting it too much, so when poor Corey Allan, who was running the deli, injured his leg during a football game, it just seemed that the time was right.

‘We feel sad, because we were very proud of our hand rolled pizzas, they tasted delicious, and maybe these will become part of the Douglas Hotel menu repertoire, who knows as we have a new head chef who started with us this week too.

‘We do want to thank everyone who bought from us, supported and visited us. We will be looking for a new tenent if anyone would like to rent the unit, we’d be delighted to hear from them. Ideally for us, a sympathic business, such as a beauty/hair salon or maybe a niche retail unit.’

The deli has now closed its doors. 01_B20deli01