Ladies show their passion for fashion

More than 100 of Arran’s fashionable ladies gathered on a glorious spring evening at Brodick Golf Club on Monday to see some of the latest outfits available on the island.

Organised jointly by Chameleon Ladies Boutique in Lamlash and the Old Byre Showroom in Machrie and Brodick, ‘Passion for Fashion’ featured this summer’s on-trend styles and colours. Proceeds from the event were donated to the Community of Arran Seabed Trust (COAST) to help their continued marine conservation efforts around Arran and beyond.

Lorna Gunaydi, owner at Old Byre and Lynn Walker of Chameleon gave commentary as a series of volunteer models, including a surprise male model from the Old Byre, strutted the stage with this summer’s must have fashions, accompanied by a rousing soundtrack of cheesy 80s disco and dance-floor favourites. At the interval Jenny Stark of COAST ran a light-hearted quiz that demonstrated the audience’s knowledge – or lack thereof – of various flora and fauna on our local seabed!

Lynn said: ‘We wanted to showcase to the ladies of Arran a variety of stylish fashions, to suit all occasions from formal to casual. All available on the island without the time and effort of travelling up to Glasgow or the hassle of ordering online. It’s great to be able to do that whilst supporting such a worthwhile cause as COAST.

‘Everyone seemed to enjoy the evening and there were some lucky prize draw winners during the show. Thanks to all who attended and especially to Brodick Golf Club for being such excellent hosts.’

Jack Ewing struts his stuff to the delight of the ladies. 01_B20fashion01

Amy Rickard models a dress and shawl. 01_B20fashion02

This lady is ready for the rain in her heavy waterproof coat. 01_B20fashion03

Yvonne Brothers shows off some of the latest golfing gear. 01_B20fashion04