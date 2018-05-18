Hotel homework

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner – subscribe today for as little as 48 pence per week.

Good to see significant progress this week for the dreadful McLaren Hotel site.

A full planning application has been submitted for a new 97 bedroom mid-market hotel which has been two years in the process. And the developers, the Norfolk-based abodeGroup, have certainly done their homework. They have submitted a full an detailed economic impact appraisal and a transport assessment, produced by consultants, in support of their application.

So much of the work during planning applications these days is done during the pre-planning stage and it is clear that the developers have already met many of North Ayrshire Council’s requirements.

Of course the public now have their chance to submit their views on the plans with the hotel’s nearest neighbours given formal notification as well. We know Brodick Improvements Committee and Arran Community Council will also want to have their say and it will be interesting to find out their views.

The most important thing is that something is done to transform the eyesore that is the McLaren Hotel site. Even the long deflated bouncy castle is still under the long grass somewhere.

We know there will be mixed opinions to the hotel plans, as was shown at the public consultation last year, but we hope there will be a positive outcome.