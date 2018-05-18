Holiday Arran is here

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner – subscribe today for as little as 48 pence per week.

The 2018 Holiday Arran magazine is out now and is a must read for all visitors and everyone who is interest in what’s going on around the island.

If any advertisers and other businesses are looking for more copies of the free magazine they are available to collect at the Arran Banner office in Brodick. Alternatively if anyone requires them to be delivered please call the office on 01770 302142 and we will do our best to oblige.