Goatfell runners at the ready

More than 200 runners will today (Saturday) take part in the annual Goatfell hill race.

A total of 212 runners have entered are and looking forward to making the gruelling 15.5 kilometre, 870 metre climb to the summit and back.

Setting off from Ormidale Park at midday the runners will follow the tourist path to the summit with members of the Brodick Improvements Committee marshalling the road route and the Arran Mountain Rescue Team assisting on the mountain.

The course record, which was broken last year by the first two runners, is now 1 hour, 12 minutes and 11 seconds.

While most of the competitors come from the mainland a number of Arran runners also take part with brother and sister, Jon and Kirstie Smith, both taking first place in the local male and female categories respectively last year.