Consultation on development plans

Arran residents will also be given the opportunity to have their say on North Ayrshire Council’s future development plans at a consultation meeting next week.

Since the publication of the Local Development Plan – which sets out how the council will guide development and investment in the area over the next 20 years – a region wide consultation is taking place to help shape and finalise the plans.

At the Ormidale Pavilion on Tuesday May 22 between 10am and 4pm, Arran residents will be given their chance to contribute to the plan which will, once finalised, become a legal document that council will refer to when making decisions on funding and planning applications among others.

Councillor Alex Gallagher, cabinet member for economy, said: ‘The Local Development Plan is important to North Ayrshire’s future prosperity as it sets out how land will be used and provides a framework to guide development. We are keen to hear from as many local residents and businesses as possible.’