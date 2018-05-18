Board will require further loans, MSPs hear

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner – subscribe today for as little as 48 pence per week.

NHS Ayrshire and Arran is latest health board to warn the Scottish government that cash saving measures will fail to balance books.

Speaking to MSPs of the health and sports committee at Holyrood this week, the health board confirmed it will be unable to repay a £23m brokerage loan from the Scottish government next year, despite proposed plans to close a cancer treatment centre in Ayr.

The loan was the first issued to the board, after it was unable to balance its budget in the year 2017/2018.

Chief executive John Burns claimed that financial losses were due to a rise in unscheduled care and difficulties in recruitment for key medical posts during 2016 and 2017.

He said: ‘Those two elements demonstrated pressure in the system and we recognised we needed to do work with our health and social care departments.’ The NHS board also used up to 24 locum staff in their neonatal unit at Crosshouse Hospital.

He confirmed the health board will require two years of extra brokerage.