Arran bowling fixtures drawn

Brodick Bowlers at the start of the season in 1998.

Want to read more?

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner – subscribe today for as little as 48 pence per week.

Already a subscriber?

 

Subscribe Now

The Federation of Arran Bowling Clubs have made their draw for this year’s inter-club competitions, which are as follows:

Laidler Gardiner Trophy. All matches start at 6.45pm prompt at home team’s green. Tuesday May 22, Whiting Bay v Blackwaterfoot and Brodick v Lamlash. Thursday May 24, Blackwaterfoot v Whiting Bay and Lamlash v Brodick. Tuesday May 29, Blackwaterfoot v Lamlash and Brodick v Whiting Bay. Thursday May 31, Lamlash v Blackwaterfoot and Whiting Bay v Brodick. Tuesday June 5, Brodick v Blackwaterfoot and Lamlash v Whiting Bay. Thursday June 7, Blackwaterfoot v Brodick and Whiting Bay v Lamlash.

Federation Trophies. All matches to be played at Brodick starting at 6.45pm prompt. Monday June 12, ladies singles: Brodick v Lamlash and Blackwaterfoot v Whiting Bay. Gents Singles: Brodick v Lamlash and Blackwaterfoot v Whiting Bay. Tuesday June 13, pairs: Lamlash v Brodick and Blackwaterfoot v Whiting Bay. Triples: Brodick v Blackwaterfoot and Whiting Bay v Lamlash. Thursday June 15, all finals, followed by prizegiving in Brodick Hall.