Arran bowling fixtures drawn

The Federation of Arran Bowling Clubs have made their draw for this year’s inter-club competitions, which are as follows:

Laidler Gardiner Trophy. All matches start at 6.45pm prompt at home team’s green. Tuesday May 22, Whiting Bay v Blackwaterfoot and Brodick v Lamlash. Thursday May 24, Blackwaterfoot v Whiting Bay and Lamlash v Brodick. Tuesday May 29, Blackwaterfoot v Lamlash and Brodick v Whiting Bay. Thursday May 31, Lamlash v Blackwaterfoot and Whiting Bay v Brodick. Tuesday June 5, Brodick v Blackwaterfoot and Lamlash v Whiting Bay. Thursday June 7, Blackwaterfoot v Brodick and Whiting Bay v Lamlash.

Federation Trophies. All matches to be played at Brodick starting at 6.45pm prompt. Monday June 12, ladies singles: Brodick v Lamlash and Blackwaterfoot v Whiting Bay. Gents Singles: Brodick v Lamlash and Blackwaterfoot v Whiting Bay. Tuesday June 13, pairs: Lamlash v Brodick and Blackwaterfoot v Whiting Bay. Triples: Brodick v Blackwaterfoot and Whiting Bay v Lamlash. Thursday June 15, all finals, followed by prizegiving in Brodick Hall.