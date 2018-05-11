Water woes for Brodick

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner – subscribe today for as little as 48 pence per week.

Brodick residents were left without water for more than six hours after main pipe burst early on Wednesday.

Scottish Water workmen received a callout at 6.30am to deal with the incident which occurred under the road near the Brodick Hall. A mini digger was seen excavating about a metre under the soil to reach the pipe. A small section of the road to be cordoned off while workmen undertook the repairs and had residents’ supply reinstated shortly after 1pm.

Brodick Castle garden and country park, who were left without water for visitors and staff, made the decision to close for the day.

A spokesperson from Scottish Water said: ‘We apologise to customers for any inconvenience caused as a result and thank them for their patience.’

Many affected by the outage believed that the disruption to the water supply was part of a cleaning effort which users receive written notice of the week prior.

The flushing of the water network which was undertaken two days before and which involved opening hydrants on the network to flush out sediment and grit which builds up over time, was unrelated to the incident and took place overnight to avoid disruption to customers.

Throughout the outage users were kept up to date on the repairs and an estimated completion time with a message on the ScottishWater website and text message updates for mobile users.

Scottish Water workmen can be seen digging a hole in the road to gain access to a water main pipe that needed to be repaired. 01_B19water01