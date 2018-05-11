Opening day at Whiting Bay

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner – subscribe today for as little as 48 pence per week.

Whiting Bay Bowling Club held their opening day last Saturday on their perfectly manicured greens before members took part in the friendly game.

The first jack and bowl was this year thrown by Keith Irving before members took part in the friendly game.

The green, which is completely run by the club, is always on the look-out for new members and anyone interested will be made very welcome.

The green is open on a Monday and Wednesday at 6.30pm and on a Saturday from 2pm.

Keith Irving throws the first jack at Whiting Bay. 01_B19bowls01

Members who took part in the opening day game. 01_b19bowls02