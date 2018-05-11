Nursery in rhyme

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner – subscribe today for as little as 48 pence per week.

There can be no doubt that it is good news that North Ayrshire Council has announced details of how it is planning to implement the Scottish governments long promised expansion of early years provision.

The fact that they have budgeted £13 million for the changes which will see the availability of free early learning and childcare provision almost double for all three and four year olds, as well as vulnerable two year olds, shows the size of the task.

However, the provision or nursery and early years classes is different on Arran than it is in the rest of North Ayrshire and this must be taken into account in any shake up planned on the island.

Brodick Nursery operates privately and is run by a committee of parents. It therefore differs significantly from the other early years provision 0n the island and they are right to have concerns.

The council has already engaged in talks and it is hoped the consultation will be effective in allowing the service to maintain a role in any expanded scheme of provisoon.

For if the most recent Care Inspectorate report is anything to go by they are doing a good job with the inspector noting: ‘Brodick Nursery provides children with a welcoming, inclusive environment in which

to learn and to develop confidence and independence.’

We couldn’t agree more.