New mini golf course is beginning to take shape

Work on Brodick’s brand new mini golf course is continuing apace as workers push to have the attraction ready for the school summer holidays at the end of June.

It had remained largely unchanged since it was built in 1960, but the new 18-hole course will be’truly all weather’ and feature artificial grass, but it will have a reminder of the old course, with the retention of the Forth Rail Bridge which was created almost 15 years ago.

The course is being built by Armitage Groundworks and already the first holes are beginning to take shape. Since work began last week heavy machinery has been seen removing the old course, and already the site has been reduced to soil level with mounds of concrete being taken away. The lorries then return with loads of aggregate which is being laid over a layer of plastic membrane that will assist with site drainage.

Further below the course, drainage pipes – already buried – have been laid, which will ensure that the persistent drainage problems of the past will be completely prevented.

Working from one side of the site to the other – getting the hard landscaping completed in preparation for the new course – the initial groundworks are progressing well.

Destined to become a new Brodick landmark and tourist attraction, excitement among Arran’s young golfers and children is steadily growing in anticipation of trying out the new course during the summer holidays.