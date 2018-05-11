Corrie Film Club presents…

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner – subscribe today for as little as 48 pence per week.

The Levelling ( UK 2016, Cert 15, 80 mins)

This month’s Corrie Film Club showing is a stunning debut from an exciting new directorial female voice on the British film scene – Hope Dickson Leach.

The title refers to the film’s setting on the Somerset Levels, on a farm, at the time of devastating flooding and the tragedy of the early death of a brother of the central character Clover, outstandingly played by Ellie Kendrick (Game of Thrones).

Clover is a vet and a vegetarian who has to deal with her flood devastated home, her estranged father, ill- remembered conflicts and unspoken regrets. She sets out to heal their fractious but loving relationship and, although, this is a stark film, it is a compassionate one with fiercely intelligent acting and startling images. This is powerful cinema which stays with you.

See this interesting film in Corrie and Sannox Village Hall tomorrow (Sunday) at 8pm. All welcome.