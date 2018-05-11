We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner – subscribe today for as little as 48 pence per week.

Mark Harwood the Co-op’s member pioneer has mooted the idea of forming an autism support group on the island.

So far he has spoken to three families and three enthusiastic individuals the the next move is to have a drop-in at the Co-zy room at the main Brodick Co-op from 1pm to 3 pm on Sunday May 20.

Mark said: ‘I’m not proposing to lead a group, just trying to assemble interested parties to get one going.’

Also, Mark wants to make it more widely known that local people can have free use of the Co-zy room. Just ring him to arrange this on: 850577.