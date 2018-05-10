Announcements for dates 08/05/18 -14/05/18

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner – subscribe today for as little as 48 pence per week.

DEATHS

CURRIE: Allan Ian Robert -Passed away peacefully on 2nd May 2018 and now reunited with his beloved wife Rena. Loving and much loved dad of Wilma, Isabel and the late Tina. Devoted Grampa to Colleen, Leigh, Innes and Finlay and very proud Great-Grampa to Edie. Dear father-in-law to Alan, Norman and Brian. True friend to all. Service at Whiting Bay and Kildonan Church of Scotland on Friday 11th May 2018 at 11.30 am, thereafter to Lamlash Cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations if desired to ArCaS and the Hospital Supporters League. Transport available from the 9.45am ferry and return for the 4.40pm ferry.

CURRIE: At home, on 1st May 2018, Iain Currie, (formerly of Shiskine, Isle of Arran), aged 90 years. Beloved uncle of Dougie and Linda. Fortified by the Rites of the Holy Church, RIP. For funeral arrangements contact AW Blair & Sons, Funeral Directors, Tel: 01294 468238.

ACKNOWLEDGEMENT

McCONNELL: Elizabeth and all the family would like to thank everyone who helped make Willie’s funeral service at Lamlash Church so uplifting and memorable. He would have been humbled by the attendance and the generous donations to the collection.

Thanks in particular to Rev Lily McKinnon and Graeme; Clair and David Hendry for their professionalism; and all who came to say their goodbyes and who sent cards and messages.

Special thanks to the staff at Arran War Memorial Hospital who treated him with great respect and wonderful care, and to all those at Crosshouse and Arran Medical Centre who helped him over recent years.

£1500 was collected at the funeral will be divided between the Isle of Arran Hospital Supporters League and the Royal Scottish Agricultural Benevolent Institute.