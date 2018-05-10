Announcements for dates 01/05/18 -07/05/18

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner – subscribe today for as little as 48 pence per week.

DEATHS

EASDALE: Peacefully at Montrose House, Brodick on 25th April 2018. Allan loving uncle and great uncle of the family. Funeral service to which all friends are invited at Woodside Crematorium, Paisley on Wednesday 9th May at 12 noon.

HOTCHKISS: Peacefully, at Arran War Memorial Hospital on Wednesday, 25th April 2018. Mary, beloved wife of George, mother of Angus and the rest of the family. Funeral service at Masonhill Crematorium on Tuesday, 8th May at 1.15pm. Family and close friends invited.