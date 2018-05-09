CalMac train bid is ‘speculation’

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner – subscribe today for as little as 48 pence per week.

Claims that Caledonian MacBrayne could bid for the franchise to run Scotland’s trains was dismissed as ‘speculation’ this week.

But it may not be as far fetched as it may first seems. Transport minister Humza Yousaf has made clear his deep unhappiness with Scotrail’s beleagured Dutch owner Abiellio and has spoken previously about the possibility of bringing ScotRail back into public hands.

This week there were national newspaper claims that a CalMac bid was one of two options being considered by Scottish ministers to take over the £2.5 billion franchise, the other an entirely new company. Abellio is meant to operate the franchise until 2025 but a break clause could be activated in 2020 if it fails to hit performance targets.

The SNP government recently changed the law which would allow a not-for-profit Scots operator — such as nationalised CalMac — to make a bid.

A CalMac source described the reports to the Banner as: ‘Mere speculation at this stage.’

A Scottish Government spokeswoman said: ‘Our consistent view over many years is that there ought to be a level playing field between the private and public sector in bidding for rail franchises.

‘It is vital that we take the time to think through the various scenarios as ministers want to enable a competitive public sector bid which offers best value for the public purse while delivering continuous service improvements.

‘An announcement on this is expected in the coming months.’