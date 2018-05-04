Weak road will take weeks to repair

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner – subscribe today for as little as 48 pence per week.

Road users who have been affected by the temporary traffic lights on Brodick hill will have to endure further weeks of delay before the situation can be rectified.

That is the warning from North Ayrshire Council who have set up the temporary traffic lights owing to subsidence under the road which has caused the pavement to collapse and weaken the road.

A North Ayrshire Council spokesperson said: ‘A survey and inspection of the retaining wall has taken place and the road has been made safe by moving traffic away from the affected area.

‘We are considering options and will consult with local representatives shortly to discuss the impact of the repairs on the road network.

‘It is likely to be a few weeks before any work starts and in the meantime the temporary measures will remain in place and the road will be monitored. Every effort will be made to minimise delays on the road network.’

The temporary traffic lights, while only allowing one way traffic for a short few metres, has been creating a bottleneck effect owing to the nearby junction, which at peak times, experiences heavy traffic owing to ferry departures and arrivals.