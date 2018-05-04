Stalwart Willie is laid to rest

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner – subscribe today for as little as 48 pence per week.

Lamlash Church was packed on Tuesday for the funeral of Arran farmer and community stalwart Willie McConnell, who died on Monday April 23 – just days before his 81st birthday.

After the service he was carried from the church by members of his family acting as pallbearers and led by his son and former First Minister Jack McConnell, now Lord McConnell of Glenscorrodale. He was buried at a private service at Lamlash Cemetery. A full obituary will appear in next week’s Banner.