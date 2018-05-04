Society learn of the Arran hand beast

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner – subscribe today for as little as 48 pence per week.

Arran Historical Society members enjoyed an entertaining and interesting talk on the geology of Arran and some of the animals which have inhabited the island, including the Arran hand beast, at its April meeting, writes Hugh Brown

The talk was conducted by Dr Neil Clark of The Hunterian museum in Glasgow who visited Arran to see a recent discovery of chirotherium (hand beast) footprints preserved in rock at Kilmory. The discovery has now been recorded by a team of geologists. The footprints were formed in very wet mud and had been partially filled by the mud before being preserved.

The first chirotherium footprint was found in a university geology store and traced back to Arran. The chirotherium was like a crocodile with longer legs set under its body. Translated from Greek the name means hand beast. This relates to the rear footprint with four fingers (claws) and a pinkie sticking out at right angles like the five digits of a human hand.

After the first report of the discovery the speaker found one near the King’s Cave and other footprints and tracks have also since been found round the south end. The footprints vary in size and shape. Further discoveries may help to clarify more details of the beast and help us to understand more, including what it ate. It lived during the Triassic period when the climate was hot and desert-like and Scotland had moved north of the equator, level with North Africa.

The first and oldest fossil track found is at Laggan on the North end of the Island. This was of an immense millipede called arthopleura. The tracks are from the Carboniferous period when Scotland was near the equator with a tropical climate and immense forests which formed the coal deposits.

The British Isles formation was explained by Dr Clark, starting with their location in the ancient continent of Pangaea south of the equator. Scotland and England were apart in the middle of the continent. Pangea moved north and the land of Scotland and England rose and fell below the sea level with thick sediments being deposited over hundreds of millions of years.

Pangaea split up forming the Atlantic. The vast tectonic forces formed the geological faults present today in Scotland, England and the granite and lava rocks of Arran.

The latest geological techniques have been used to uncover the geology below ground level on Arran and this will be published next year in the geological map. The granite Northend seems to be a laccolith and the Southend a collapsed caldera. This is like the structure of Yellowstone Park in the USA and perhaps would have had active vents and hot springs as well as a volcano.

Dr Clark rounded off the talk by referring to Corriegills pitchstone. It would appear to be a substitute for flint in the stone age and pitchstone arrowheads have been found all over Scotland England and Ireland.

The next meeting of the society will be on Monday May 21, at 2pm in Brodick Hall where Hugh Watson of the Kilmarnock and District Historical Society will discuss the connections between a Kilmarnock heiress and the Duke of Portland. Prior to that that a field trip to Lochranza will take place on Saturday May 12. The secretary can be contacted on 303577 to book a place.

Dr Neil Clark, pictured with his wife Clare, entertained the Arran Historical Society members with a talk of prehistoric beasts and Arran geology. No_B18historical01

Sketch of what the 3.5 metre long Arran hand beast may have looked like. NO_B18historical02