Ladies tickled pink with Wanderers visit

Arran Ladies hockey club, fresh from completing all of their league games, enjoyed a visit from the Stirling Wanderers for a friendly match, some socialising and a shared appreciation of the game.

Far removed from the usual competitive matches, the two teams met for a knockabout which resulted in a score very loosely calculated to be about seven points to the Wanderers’ three – but the score didn’t really matter.

The Stirling Wanderers set up a camp – with permission from the Ormidale Pavilion – for the duration of their visit and spent an enjoyable time away, camping in tents and a large recreational vehicle.

Making an entire weekend of their visit, the Ladies spent team-building time with each other, played a fun and informal game, and socialised with their Arran counterparts at the Ormidale Hotel afterwards.

In keeping with the fun atmosphere, hosts Arran Ladies had a pre-game warm-up aerobics session attended by both teams and led by Kirstie Barton and Pauline Reid who donned a pink wig for the occasion.

Adding to the zany and fun spirit of the game the Arran Ladies also wore bright pink tutus which matched their pink tops.

Billy Dunlop and Pauline Reid umpired the game, assisted by Kirstie Barton and Cat Galbraith, who allowed Pauline Reid some time off so she could enjoy playing.