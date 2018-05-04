Forgotten Brodick memories recalled

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner – subscribe today for as little as 48 pence per week.

The latest exhibition at the Arran library is Brodick Memories which runs to May 29.

Brodick boy Billy Hartley eldest son of Jock and Nellie Hartley (Nee Mckinnie) was born on Arran in 1935, aged 19 he joined the Royal Air Force serving in the telecommunications section as a teleprinter operator.

He was posted to Aden in the Gulf and purchased an AGFA 120 folding Camera.

On his return home after military service in 1957 he used the camera to good effect recording the Brodick social scene in the late 50s and early 60s.

These unique photographs of many of the Brodick worthies, in those far off days when camera’s were few and far between, show a side of Brodick social life mostly forgotten as only a handful of the subjects are still alive.

It has to be said that drink seems a recurring theme!

The splendid photo is among the Brodick Memories on show at the library. NO_B18library01