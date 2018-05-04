Emma still hopeful of finding Drogo

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner – subscribe today for as little as 48 pence per week.

The search for missing dog Drogo received a welcome boost after receiving national coverage by the BBC Scotland earlier this week.

Drogo was adopted from Bosnia by Emma Campbell of Lamlash who has been intensively searching for the missing canine for over seven months since he bolted on a familiarisation walk just weeks after he arrived on Arran.

Enlisting the help of expert dog finders Lost and Hound Canine Capture Team, Emma has been relentless in her efforts at reuniting with Drogo, going as far as adopting Drogo’s sister Goldie to help entice the German Shepherd cross into a cage.

Raising Emma’s optimism in capturing Drogo in a feeding trap from the expert dog finders, Drogo has recently been photographed by a trail camera right at the entrance to the trap. Fearing that the trap might seem a bit too enclosed for Drogo – who is skittish – a larger trap will soon be used to hopefully lure him in now that a feeding pattern has been established near the trap.

But it is not all good news though, Emma’s new concern now lies with the fact that lambing season is well underway and that a dog who has had to resort to primal living might be tempted by the newborn lambs – an undesirable situation which farmers might resolve with a shotgun owing to the devastation that sheep worrying can cause.

Emma told the Banner: ‘I am overwhelmed by the amount of support and offers of help that I have received. While they are appreciated I have been advised that we stick with the systematic trapping plan and that people kindly refrain from approaching him or trying to seek him out.

‘I feel responsible for Drogo and even when sighting him recently with friend and Arran Ranger Jo Totty, I had to avoid calling out to him to prevent scaring him away from being acclimatised to the cage which is our best hope of capturing him after having failed with all of the other methods.

‘Thank you everyone for all of your well-wishes and words of support. We hope to get Drogo home soon.’

While Drogo has been out in the wild fending for himself he has become an elusive but minor celebrity with a large following and with his own social media page called Finding Drogo, where regular updates are provided and sighting recorded.