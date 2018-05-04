Auchrannie wins a top honour for hotel lodges

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner – subscribe today for as little as 48 pence per week.

Auchrannie Resort has been named this year’s winner of the hotel lodges of the year award at the prestigious Scottish Hotel Awards 2018, which took place in Edinburgh on Sunday April 22.

The annual awards, now in their 15th year, recognise outstanding achievements in the Scottish hospitality industry, the length and breadth of the country.

As well as winning the national award for hotel lodges, Auchrannie was also noted as highly commended in the spa hotel category.

Collecting the award on behalf of Auchrannie was general manager Richard Small. He said: ‘Winning a Scottish hotel award is always a great honour. It is a reflection of the commitment and hard work of all the team at Auchrannie, each of whom play an important part in our continued success.’

General manager Richard Small collects the award. 01_B18auchrannie01