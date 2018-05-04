Arran producers to the fore

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner – subscribe today for as little as 48 pence per week.

Two Arran producers have been shortlisted for awards at the annual Scotland Food & Drink Excellence Awards.

Arran Blue produced at the Bellevue Creamery and Arran Dairies raspberry ripple ice cream, both distributed under the Taste of Arran umbrella, have been shortlisted for awards under the dairy category and the product of the year category respectively.

Specially selected from 273 entries, the two Arran products will now compete to be announced as winners in their category at an award ceremony on Thursday June 7, at the Edinburgh International Conference Centre.

Jimmy Warnock, chairman of The Royal Highland and Agricultural Society of Scotland (RHASS) said: ‘RHASS is committed to rewarding excellence and actively support new and successful talent.

‘We believe the awards are a valuable, and increasingly important, event to recognise and promote the cream of Scotland’s crop.

‘It is an honour to celebrate the makers of Scotland’s finest food and drink, and also to reflect on who are, without doubt, the back bone of this sector, our farmers who work the land to nourish our nation.’