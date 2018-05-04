Arran joins in Finish for Matt

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner – subscribe today for as little as 48 pence per week.

There was a good turn out last Sunday on Arran taking part in the Finish for Matt event.

Runs have been taking place across the country to remember tragic chef Matt Campbell who collapsed and died during the London Marathon last month. And Barbara Crawford and Carol Brown, who ran the marathon, came up with idea to hold a run on Arran.

Last weekend 28 island residents, including a baby in her pram, ran or walked the 3.7 mile course, in memory of the distance Matt failed to finish, to raise money for his charity the Brathay Trust. His total has now reached £337,851 and is still rising.

Runners and walkers at the start of the Finish for Matt event. 01_B18matt01