New board vow to fight for improved services

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner – subscribe today for as little as 48 pence per week.

The new independent Community Board was unanimous in delivering a strong message on behalf of their communities to CalMac’s managing director, Robbie Drummond and other members of CalMac’s management team at their second meeting held in Largs and Millport last week.

The meeting was attended by Arran’s two representatives, community council chairman Bill Calderwood and Sheila Gilmore of VisitArran.

Overwhelmingly the main concern was that measures being taken to deal with a recent vessel breakdown are failing to prevent major disruption bringing significant economic damage and having a detrimental impact on individual and families life. Cuts in timetabled sailings, deployment of vessels with inadequate capacities and inability to book even available space in some cases are all adversely impacting communities’ and the sustainability of local businesses.

While the board recognised that CalMac have to operate with the resources available to them there was huge frustration that when at peak times and periods of full capacity the service is at serious risk if even one vessel is out of action as at present. The board has offered to positively work with CalMac in formulating a plan, including more robust contingency and prioritisation measures, which will help to protect the lifeline ferry services in the short, medium and longer term.

Areas such as fleet resilience, maintenance/dry docking, purchase/charter of additional tonnage, crew transferability etc will all be included in the mix. Mr Drummond has accepted the offer and a small group of board members has been identified to start working with CalMac, CMAL and Transport Scotland as soon as possible.

The board feels it can contribute a legitimate community perspective to future planning decisions that will affect the service and communities in the network.

Communications have also been a serious issue and it is important that not only should these be consistent but they must be informative and comprehensive and take into account the likely effects in all relevant communities. Again the board has offered assistance to CalMac in this area and this has been accepted.

The board says it is focused on working with CalMac, Transport Scotland, CMAL and other stakeholders to help address weaknesses and and to identify measures that can be taken to initiate improvements in line with community expectations and needs.

The independent Community Board was set up last November to provide an insight into the issues affecting island and rural communities for ferry operator Caledonian MacBrayne.