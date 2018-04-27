Music for all at the PHT

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner – subscribe today for as little as 48 pence per week.

There is always a feast of music to suit all tastes at the Pierhead Tavern in Lamlash and the coming weekends are no exception.

Kicking off are talented duo Charlie and Cori Gorman who play the popular 4pm slot on Sunday. The guitar and fiddle playing duo, from King of Birds, provide a sound which will take your breath away. Multi-talented singer songwriter Charlie has an eclectic voice which can sound like Art Garfunkel one moment and David Bowie the next, alongside his infinitely talented guitar playing and Cori’s amazing fiddle work, this is a couple not to miss!

And there is an extra gig on Friday May 4 at 9pm by Glasgow band Jericho Hill which has been rescheduled after they were unable to make their last gig by being snowbound on the mainland.

Playing a full set of Johnny Cash greats including songs from the Rick Rubin era, this will be the bands debut at The PHT. Band members include Bill Wright, vocals and rhythm guitar; Joe Whyte, lead Guitar; Rab Christie, bass; Al Pritchard, drums and Charlene Boyd on vocals. It’s all about the music of Johnny Cash, with Bill starting the band in Jan 2008 performing widely around Glasgow and now playing across the country, building a reputation for a quality and entertaining act. Festival appearances include Rebellion 10 and 11, Wickerman 11, and Belladrum 12.

And the music continues all weekend with The Skunnered playing on Saturday May 5 at 9pm and again on Sunday May 6 at 4pm. This East Renfrewshire band are fond favourites at the PHT founded by songwriter Chas Cunningham who plays bass. They have given Arran several fabulous nights of dance along fun in their loveable, folkish rock style and they are sure to do so again next weekend.

