Ensemble gather in Brodick

Prolific performers Ensemble, an operatic concert group from Fife, will be adding Brodick to their long list of venues at which they have performed over the last 35 years.

Named after their enjoyment of performing ensemble items, rather than a series of solos and duets, the group have a wide repertoire which is usually performed in costume and semi-staged.

Raising funds for the Arran Trust and performing for the enjoyment of it and at their own expense, the group have helped charities raise tens of thousands of pounds during their hundreds of concerts over the years.

With a show they first performed last year at the Edinburgh Festival Fringe, where they have appeared for more than 21 consecutive years, Ensemble will be performing Irving Berlin: 100 years of song at Brodick Hall on Saturday May 12, at 7.30pm.

Tickets priced £10 can be purchased from the Book and Card Centre or online at www.arranevents.com. Cheese and wine is included in the ticket price.

Members of Ensemble who will be performing in Brodick Hall in aid of Arran Trust. No_B17ensemble01