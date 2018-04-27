Deaf residents urged to share experiences

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner – subscribe today for as little as 48 pence per week.

People who are deaf or have hearing loss in Arran are being urged to help a campaigning charity’s research project by sharing their experiences of accessing and using local health services.

Action on Hearing Loss Scotland is encouraging deaf people to get in touch regarding their experiences of accessing GPs, local health centres and hospitals – especially if the health service staff were not deaf aware or if working hearing loops were not available at reception points and consultation rooms.

Interim director Teri Devine said: ‘As part of our research project we are keen to find out about deaf Arran residents’ experiences of arranging and attending appointments at GP surgeries, local health centres or hospitals.

‘We are particularly interested in finding out about good and not so good examples of appointment booking processes, the levels of deaf awareness shown by health service staff as well as any communication barriers faced by people who are Deaf or have hearing loss in getting the medical information that they need.”

Contact the charity by email: scotland@hearingloss.org.uk, telephone: 0141 341 5330 or text: 07388 227407.