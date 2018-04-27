Arran Banner letters

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner – subscribe today for as little as 48 pence per week.

CalMac triathlon

Sir,

Have you tried the ultimate Arran fitness test yet?

To warm up, you wander along the blue tape until you get to a desk where you can buy an entry ticket. Then to the first leg, the mountain. At the top, while you catch your breath – your entry ticket will be taken so you are allowed into the second challenge – the departure lounge chicane, dodging legs, bags, cases, dogs, small children while you weave between the rows of seats to take position in another blue tape maze.

You are now on the starting line for the last leg, the long march. Once the tape is lifted, you are off on a hike halfway to Ardrossan, only to be stopped by a posse of high-vis clad stewards who point you in the direction of the ferry and a welcome rest and refreshment.

But beware, instead of automatically turning left for a cup of tea, do the same and you will end up in the bar, maybe not such a bad idea after all that exercise.

Yours,

Elizabeth Ross

Glenloig

Trail care

Sir,

I want to say thank you to all those from the high school and local mountain bike clubs who took part in the IMBA Europe take care of your trails volunteer day in the Fairy Glen near Brodick.

A lot of hard work was done and a very obvious difference made to the trail.

Special mention must be made to the high school pupil who cycled from Lochranza and back just to join in the day, and another who baked really great biscuits to encourage us to do a bit more work.

Yours,

Andy Walker

Arran Forester

NAC responsibility

This is a copy of the letter sent to Councillor Ellen McMaster.

Dear Mrs McMaster,

First, a quick word about the writer. I am 75 years old and suffering from a rare and disabling condition called Progressive Supranuclear Palsy (PSP). I am Canadian – Scottish by nationality and was head of art and design at Arran High School for many years. My employer therefore was North Ayrshire Council. In addition, I was the founder of the Arran Heritage Project at the high school.

As soon as work started, I discovered that the senior citizens had a lot to give to the younger generation, and not just about Arran’s recent social history but about life too. They had had so much experience, regardless of what paths they had followed. It was touching to see how this normally difficult age responded to the older ones, whether it was about their own house or village area, or their occupations. The interest was mutual.

I am now highly dependent on social services and require assistance with many personal matters. But now we hear that NAC intends to withdraw support for staff in sheltered housing. Specifically, here at Glen Estate, the services of Ann Reid are threatened. Ann looks after the personal plans and the general welfare of each tenant. She is invaluable, since she reduces the need for expensive hospital stays – hospitals are full – also for transfers to Montrose House. The only alternative is the private Cooriedoon nursing home, beyond the reach of all but the rich.

I thought, wrongly it appears, that Scotland was egalitarian. I now wonder what my Canadian friends would think of this situation? Besides, the national news reports that after years of cuts ‘austerity Britain’ is over. If this is the case, NAC are putting themselves outside the loop. Does NAC have a responsibility to their people? Are the SNP, who are the largest party, middle ground or very right wing? If the latter, as in UKIP, I will never vote for them again.

Yours,

Maureen Farquharson

Brodick

Road information

Sir,

I am astonished at the lack of communication regarding the possible road closures and disruption to traffic during the resurfacing of many of the island’s roads.

As I require to commute daily from Corrie to Whiting Bay, I made enquiries at the pier, then the bus station offices for information. Neither knew any details of road closures and I was told that even the police had not been informed.

Making the assumption that the road will be open to allow the bus to connect with the ferries is all very well, but travelling outwith these times makes it a bit of a lottery.

Some details please?

Yours,

Fiona Reiss

Corrie

Ultra thanks

Sir,

It is a pleasure writing this list. Because it has been a pleasure to bring an event to the Isle of Arran, meet so many residents, and to receive your immediate kind words of praise for the event. From our point of view the event was very successful. Now I don’t measure that based on the number of entries or the lack of injuries (though I am sure there are a few fatigue niggles – it was tough!) but based on the participant feedback. They loved it! We gave them more than two Ultras! We gave them almost four days of adventure tourism – enough time for them to sample ‘many of the many’ attributes of the island, and we look forward to coming back next year!

You may know that both the event and the participants made donations to the Arran Trust, and that the preferred charity for Rat Race Adventure Events is Children with Cancer UK, and for whom the participants raised a stunning £1M in 2017.

I would like to say a sincere thank you to everyone who helped in many different ways. I appreciate that I did not reach everyone as early as you might have liked, and that sometimes you gave critical opinion and comment. But that comment certainly gets my attention, and I am always, all ears. Thank you.

And lastly, someone that you might think would be less influential. I have probably been visiting Arran for 20 years. One man that I always seem to meet and have a chat with; Alastair Hendry in Glen Rosa. To me, he represents the assured friendliness that underlies Arran’s land and people. This was emotionally influential.

One last reassuring word on the Lamlash Boardwalk. The Coastal Path will become increasingly important to Arran. I know that some of you are vexed by the structure. The 250 runners that passed along it on Saturday morning had no comment on it. There were no incidents. Hopefully it is not quite the hazard that you might fear it is.

Yours,

Gary Thompsett

Architect of Adventure