Arran Banner golf

Lamlash Golf Club

Thursday April 19, Summer Cup, CSS 67. 1 Andy Smith 81-14=67 BIH, 2 Scott Campbell 82-15=67, 3 Neil Young 72-4=68. Scratch Dougie MacFarlane 68. Magic twos Andy Smith, Graeme Andrew, Scott Campbell, Lee Dutton, all @16th.

Sunday April 22, Drift Inn Quaich, Stableford, CSS 67, RO. Winner Ian Bremner 30pts. Runner up Lee Dutton 26pts. Scratch Ian Bremner 23pts.

Fixtures: Sunday April 29, Hastings Cup first round, 8.30am, 9.30am and 12.30pm. Thursday May 3, Summer Cup, make up own games, see starter for times.

Whiting Bay Golf Club

Wednesday April 18, Summer Trophy. A total of 18 played in the latest round of the Summer Trophy. CSS stayed at 63 and Stan Rainey carded a magnificent nett 59 to win by three from Ryan Armstrong. Jamie Macpherson had the lowest gross score of 70. 1 Stan Rainey 11, 59, 2 Ryan Armstrong 9, 62, 3 Paul Robson 17, 63, 4 Gus MacLeod 12, 64. Magic twos Stephen Judge and Nicol Auld, both @2nd.

Sunday April 22, Captains drive-in and prize. This fell victim to the weather and will now be played on Sunday May 13.

Brodick Golf Club

Wednesday April 18, Summer Cup, 26 played, CSS 66. 1 Matthew Keir 67-4=63, 2 Gordon Hendry 70-6=64, 3 Bob McCrae 73-8=65. Scratch Ewan McKinnon 66.

Sunday April 22, Belhaven Medal, 10 played, CSS 65. 1 John May 85-21=64, 2 Donald McKinnie 77-11=66, 3 Bob McCrae 75-8=67. Scratch Bob McCrae 75.

Congratulations to the ladies team on retaining the Kiscadale Salver!

Fixture: Sunday April 29, Brandon qualifier, 8.30am and noon.

Corrie Golf Club

Saturday April 21, Medal. Only eight played on what was a lovely day, something to do with football maybe? 1 E McKinnon 60+1=62, scratch, 2 R Logan 73-6=67. Magic twos E McKinnon. Another great score by Euan.

Fixtures: Saturday May 5, 18 hole Medal. Ballots at 9am and 2pm. Wednesday May 9, Medal and magic twos ballot at 5pm.

Tuesday April 24, Peter Sutton, CSS 64. 1 Ron Woods 64pts, 2 Phil Betley 67pts, 3 Cambell Laing 70pts.

Fixtures: Tuesday May 1, Peter Sutton/Lady Mary, tee off at 12.30pm and 5.30pm. Saturday May 5, Hugh Steel Cup, tee off at 12.30pm.