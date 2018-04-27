Arran Banner 20 years ago – week 17

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner – subscribe today for as little as 48 pence per week.

Saturday April 18, 1998

Squirrel trouble

Of particular pride on Arran is that we have red squirrels and not grey. The greys, bigger and so common in city parks, tend to push out the red and there are few parts of the UK where they are not the most numerous or indeed the only squirrels.

This week we have heard of a cat which recently caught six red squirrels. Normally too nippy, even for cats, was there a reason for these poor squirrels being caught? It turns out the squirrel was partly bald and had lesions on its head. Was it ill?

Dr Peter Nettleton at the Moredun Research Institute in Edinburgh is researching the disappearance of red squirrels. One aspect of this is a disease which is a bit like myxomatosis but it affects only squirrels. The disease is currently attacking squirrel populations in England, both red and grey and there are fears that it may be on Arran.

Church music

Written and compiled by John Dick, a new book called Music in Lamlash Church, has been well compiled by the author who is also the present organist. Unsurprisingly it starts with the organ which was installed in 1934 and was gifted in memory of the Rev Peter Robinson, who had been the first minister of the church.

John’s story continues with details of the organists and pays tribute to the many people involved in music at the church. The book also tells of the various musical visitors to the church, The Glasgow Orpheus Choir, BBC Radio, Evening Praise on television and the more recent Arran Chorus.

John does not neglect the bells, nor the bellringers. The bell tower design is said to be based on St Marks in Venice and the Carillon of bells is unusual in Scotland and certainly the only set on Arran.

Controlled burnings

Mountain and forest walkers are being advised by the Forest Enterprise answerphone that controlled burnings by the Forestry Commission are taking place across Arran. Currently there is controlled burning near Kilmory and additional burning near Brodick Castle.

Causing a stir in Whiting Bay last week was Cumbernauld visitor Joanne Shirra and her pet rabbit, Toffee, who has been trained to walk around, albeit slowly, with a collar and lead. 01_B17twe01

Travelling craftsman, Mike the Knife and his little green van have become a familiar sight on Arran over the last four years. Real name Michael Dimmer, he travels all over Argyll plying his trade which is sharpening knives, shears and any other tools. 01_B17twe02

Children show off their creatively decorated headgear at the Brodick Castle Easter bonnet parade held last weekend. 01_B17twe03

Adults also have a chance to show off their creations at the Brodick Castle Easter bonnet parade. 01_B17twe04

Arran players did well at the rugby sevens last Saturday. Putting up a brave fight they were eventually defeated in the semi finals at the new Ormidale sports park. 01_B17twe05