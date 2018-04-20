Three month reprieve for elderly fund cuts

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner – subscribe today for as little as 48 pence per week.

Funding cuts to elderly care on Arran have been given a three month reprieve.

At a meeting last week plans by North Ayrshire Council to cut more than £20,000 in funding to the Trust Housing Association for Arran was put on hold until the end of June.

As previously reported by the Banner the cuts would hit both the Glen Estate sheltered housing complex in Brodick and the McKelvie Road Housing Association in Lamlash with the potential loss of the elderly co-ordinator.

Lynn Ross of the Glen Estate Tenants Association said: Nothing was clarified at that meeting apart from the fact there is a three month extension to the proposed cuts. We are now waiting for Trust to meet with North Ayrshire Council to see what the options are for providing the services we need in sheltered housing, not the least the daily co-ordinator who acts as a vital first responder to problems among residents, avoiding the cost of hospital admissions and other avoidable expenses.

‘I, for one, was left with the impression that the council is indifferent to our needs as older people in the community. The amount of the proposed cut is miniscule compared to other decisions which are made on spending and the value for money of that amount spent on the sheltered housing has been well recorded and is very much in line with government guidelines for the care of older people in rural and island areas.

‘We can only hope that common sense will prevail and a way forward will be found to continue to provide the services for which we pay our rents and to show the respect we deserve in the community.’

Jennifer Wallace, head of housing and support services for Trust Housing, said: ‘We received notice from North Ayrshire Council that housing support funding for our two sheltered developments on Arran will not be continuing after the end of June 2018.

‘We appreciate this is a difficult time for our staff, tenants and their families and have had initial meetings with tenants to consider how this could impact them and their services going forward.’