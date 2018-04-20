New art initiative to say Something of the Sea

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner – subscribe today for as little as 48 pence per week.

This summer sees an exciting collaboration between two of the increasingly visible community bodies working on and for Arran.

Arran Open Studios (AOS) which is now in its 7th year promoting the work of makers and artists on Arran and the Community of Arran Seabed Trust (COAST) want to celebrate the opening of the new COAST hub in the Old Pavilion tennis courts building in Lamlash. There is proposed a collaborative exhibition which will be both part of the AOS weekend and also the grand opening of the COAST office.

The idea, designed to raise profiles of both groups, also plans to raise funds for COAST in a rather imaginative way.

Artists and makers are invited to submit, anonymously, an art work based on the subject: ‘Something of the Sea’ . These artworks will be mounted and hung by COAST in its new premises, Members of the public will be invited to purchase these pieces for a minimum of £25 but not discouraging a voluntary maximum. All monies go to the community seabed trust.

This is not only a great way of acquiring original artwork but because the artworks will be by unknown authors, there is a fair chance that purchasers might manage to acquire an art work by one of the several better-known island artists. All artworks will be authenticated. All exhibited pieces will be signed on the back so there will be a provenance for those purchasers wanting to take a gamble on turning up a bankable artist.

Ann Hume of AOS and COAST provides the following submission guidelines.

COAST will provide a simple card mount for each piece. There is no need for you to mount or frame the work.

Specifications: 2D work, A4 (296mmx420mm) or A5 (148mm x 210mm). 3D work, small of a comparable size to A5/A4

2D work should be on a surface suitable for mounting and hanging, e.g. watercolour paper, cartridge paper of a good weight, card or thin board. Delivery of work to the COAST office from Mon June 11 to Friday June, 22. Office is open Monday to Friday from 9am to 4pm.

Ann asks that any artist wishing to take part confirm with her before Monday April 30 at: annhumejewellery@hotmail.co.uk Any further details can be had from Ann on 07975 589432.

The exhibition will run from Monday August 6 through the weekend of the Arran Open Studios which is August 10 to 13 inclusive.