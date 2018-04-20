Dog classes to resume

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner – subscribe today for as little as 48 pence per week.

With the current run of Whiting Bay dog classes having just finished the new season is set to begin at the start of May.

The summer classes, which run for 10 weeks, will start on Wednesday May 2, and every following Wednesday at 12.30pm at the Whiting Bay hall.

The proposed evening classes that were recently discussed will unfortunately not go ahead due to insufficient numbers.

If you are interested in reward based training for your dog Margaret Kay can be contacted on 01770 600858.