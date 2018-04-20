Demand to improve rail link in Ardrossan works

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner – subscribe today for as little as 48 pence per week.

A national campaigning organisation has demanded that the rail connection to the Arran ferry be an integral part of the multi-million improvement works planned for Ardrossan habour.

As reported in last week’s Banner, the government-led Ardrossan Harbour Taskforce has chosen its preferred design option for the harbour upgrade which will see the current Arran ferry berth realigned and a new terminal building constructed.

Railfuture Scotland has written to transport minister Humza Yousaf welcoming the upgrade, but urging that the opportunity be taken to right the wrong done over 30 years ago when the then Ardrossan Winton Pier station, adjacent to the ferry berth, was closed and a new rail terminus, Ardrossan Harbour, constructed some 200 yards further back up the line, meaning a longer walk for foot passengers from train to boat.

Jane Ann Liston, secretary of Railfuture Scotland explained: ‘The justification for this was apparently to ensure no conflict between the electric overhead wires and lorries reversing off a proposed new ferry from the Isle of Man or Northern Ireland, though ironically this new service never actually materialised. In the 1980s it seemed that the convenience of foot passengers was very far down the pecking order, if indeed it was considered at all.’

‘Railfuture Scotland hopes that things are different now and that everything will be done to make using the more environmentally-friendly options as easy as possible to encourage modal switch from private cars. As Arranachs are only too aware, the otherwise-welcome RET fare reduction has resulted in significantly more cars being brought over to Arran, which suggests that the balance has been tilted in favour of cars rather than foot passengers using public transport. There is concern that Arran roads cannot cope with this heavier traffic, for which they were never designed.’

Ms Liston pointed out that the initial designs for the upgraded Ardrossan terminal published a few months ago depicted a brand-new ‘maritime hub’ conveniently down by the boat, close to the location of the former Winton Pier station, which was to be the ‘arrival point’ for passengers. However the railway station was still shown marooned way back at the Ardrossan Harbour location. ‘Will this set-up encourage travellers to opt for rail and sail rather than a car?’ she asked. ‘What about visitors with mobility problems who can usually manage very well by train but might not relish being decanted 200 yards from the arrival point? ‘

She concluded: ‘One does get the idea that foot passengers were then and still are seen as an afterthought at best and at worst an irrelevant inconvenience. It doesn’t quite sit with encouraging travellers to opt for environmentally-friendly options when everything seems geared to make life for car users as easy as possible at the expense of those who walk, cycle or use public transport.’

Railfuture Scotland hopes that, while the design is still fluid, the Scottish government and Transport Scotland can ensure that the rail terminal be incorporated into any ‘passenger hub/arrival point’ and be as close as possible to the ferry.

‘Now that would really be integrated transport,’ Ms Liston added.