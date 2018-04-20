Creamery is up for sale

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner – subscribe today for as little as 48 pence per week.

Pg 2 heading: Uncertain time for workers

Workers at an Arran creamery which has been put up for sale face an uncertain future.

First Milk has put the Torrylinn Creamery on the market and warned that any potential buyer would require to make ‘significant investment’ in the plant which first opened in 1946.

The Kilmory factory is the home of the Isle of Arran extra mature cheddar which scooped the best cheddar title at the World Cheese Awards 2013.

The six employees had been summoned to a meeting in Campbeltown on Tuesday but were unable to attended after bad weather disrupted the Lochranza ferry service. They were instead told the shock news by phone, although First Milk bosses have now visited Arran. The Campbeltown Creamery is also up for sale.

First Milk CEO Shelagh Hancock said: ‘Following a strategic review, we have determined that our branded consumer-facing businesses in Campbeltown and on Arran are not a strategic fit for First Milk moving forward.

‘The review identified that there is undoubtedly a market for the premium Mull of Kintyre and Isle of Arran brands but capturing the opportunities would require significant investment for activity that is not core to our strategic direction. However, we are confident that with the right focus and investment under new ownership the businesses would prosper.

‘A sale would enable us to continue with our focus on developing our major creameries in Haverfordwest and the Lake District, creating value through broadening and strengthening our strategic partnerships and delivering best value for our members’ investment.

‘Campbeltown and Arran creameries will continue to run as normal during this sale process and we will be working closely with prospective buyers to ensure a smooth transition. We appreciate that this decision will affect some of our colleagues, but we hope that under new ownership the sites will thrive, offering good employment prospects for the future.’

Built by the Scottish Milk Marketing Board in 1946 to make a cheddar-type of cheese known as Arran Dunlop, it is today still made by hand and in open vats, using traditional methods. It was opened by King George VI the following year and has been making cheese ever since. The creamery was acquired in 1997 by First Milk, initially as a joint venture, with the business being purchased outright in 2007 by Britain’s largest dairy farmer co-operative.

The move not only affects the creamery workers but the two remaining dairy farms on Arran who supply the creamery with milk. NFU Scotland said milk producers for both creameries were ‘shell-shocked’ by the announcement.

Milk committee chairman, John Smith, who supplies milk to the Campbeltown creamery said: ‘While producers supplying these creameries are shell-shocked at the announcement, the most important thing to keep in mind is that, in Mull of Kintyre and Arran cheddar, both creameries are making world-famous; award-winning high quality cheese and both sites should be hugely attractive to potential buyers.

‘In the short term however, farmers supplying these creameries will be frustrated, justifiably worried but not completely surprised by the announcement. They have built their businesses with a view to continuing to milk cows and have stuck with First Milk through thick and thin.

‘However, these are local, family farms who have also successfully invested in building and promoting their brand locally and nationally and we must now look to the future.

‘For a relatively small investment, potential buyers or partners have an opportunity to take the Kintyre and Arran brands into higher value specialist markets backed by a story with real provenance and great tasting cheese, he added.

Paul Grant, chairman of the Scottish Dairy Growth Board said: ‘There is a real opportunity here for someone to tap into a market with potential to grow.

‘The model at Orkney Creamery is working well and we would be keen to support any potential buyer for Campbeltown or Arran based on the experience and knowledge the board has built up over the last three years.’

The sale will have no effect on the Isle of Arran Cheese Shop in Brodick or the Bellevue Creamery which are owned by island businessman Gordon Kinniburgh.

Torrylinn Creamery which has been put up for sale. NO_B16creamery01