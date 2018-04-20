Council’s new development plan is published online

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner – subscribe today for as little as 48 pence per week.

A draft of North Ayrshire Council’s Local Development Plan (LDP) has been published online and is available for viewing ahead of public consultations which are to be held.

The plan is a collection of policies and plans which are to be used to map out and provide guidance when considering planning applications within North Ayrshire, including Arran, in the future. It also sets out how and where investment will be directed over the next 10 years.

Councillors will discuss these plans before they are formally published and put to the public who will be invited to consult on the plans and provide comments during a two month period.

After the consultation period, amendments will be made, if required, and after another slighter shorter consultation period, the document will be passed to the Scottish government.

They in turn appoint a Reporter who examines the plans and provides recommendations to the council and the government of any changes that need to be made. Once these changes have been affected the plan is put into place and accepted.

Of particular interest to Arran residents are the various sections interspersed throughout the 178 page document that deals with strategic development areas on Arran; proposed housing and settlement plans, environmental policies and digital connectivity.

Anyone with an interest in local development planning and land use is encouraged to have a look at the document on the council website under the planning section.

Once the entire five stage process of preparing the LDP – two of which have already been completed – has been completed the LDP will become a legal document and implemented in 2019 where it will direct the future policy for North Ayrshire for the following 10 years.