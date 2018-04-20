Cheese for sale

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner – subscribe today for as little as 48 pence per week.

It is disappointing news indeed that First Milk is to put the Torrylinn Creamery up for sale.

Uncertain times too for the six employees at the Kilmory site as well as the two diary farms on the island who supply the creamery with its milk.

However, it cannot be said to be totally unexpected. Concern over the future of the creamery have been raised on many occasions as it changed hands during the last 40 years.

Worrying too is the warning from First Milk that the plant needs ‘significant investment’ could put potential buyers off the factory, which first opened in 1946.

However, we are sure that there is an entrepreneur out there who could breath new life into the Torrylinn Creamery and put Arran Dunlop back on top of the pile.

Rat Race

We at the Banner believe that credit should be given where credit is due. And this week the credit goes to the organisers of the Rat Race Ultra Tour of Arran.

Their planning and organisation were a credit to them as was their appreciation of the island and the islanders. They will be welcome back next year.