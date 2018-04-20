Arran Banner golf – week 16

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner – subscribe today for as little as 48 pence per week.

Whiting Bay Golf Club

Wednesday April 11, Summer Trophy. In true WBGC tradition the 2nd round of the 2018 Summer Trophy got under way on a morning that would have seemed cold in December, let alone April. The field of 18 players found conditions were far from easy and the CSS went out to its maximum of 66. 1 David Blair (16)65, 2 Ronnie Mann (13)66, 3 John Pennycott (13)68, 4 Ryan Armstrong (8)69. Jamie Stewart carded the lowest gross score at 69 and there were magic twos from Jamie and from John Dick, both at the 4th hole.

Sunday April 15, Summer Trophy. Twelve played in this round of the Summer Trophy, postponed from April 4. Conditions were much improved from recent outings with the greens firming up and running true and scoring was generally good, with all but two scores in the 60s. CSS went down to 62 and continuing his recent fine form, John Pennycott ran out a comfortable winner on net 60. 1 John Pennycott (13)60, 2 David Blair (16)62, 3 Nicol Auld (5)63 ACB and lowest gross, 4 Stan Rainey (1)63. There were no magic twos.

Fixtures: Sunday April 22, Captain’s drive in and prize – rolling start at 10am. Cards to be in by 2pm. This will be a Stableford from the white tees and will be a ‘counter’ for handicap purposes. Wednesday April 25, The Richard Parfitt Stableford – all day competition with optional draw at 5.30pm.

Corrie Golf Club

Wednesday April 11, medal and magic twos. 1 S Beardsley 67-7=60, 2 A Smith 73-11=62. No winner of the magic twos, so a rollover.

Saturday April 14, The Eddie Rankin Memorial Trophy. A good entry of 10 two man teams from Corrie and Machrie contested this competition in memory of a very popular member of both clubs.

This was the first major competition of the year and all competitors

congratulated the club and Euan on the great condition of the course.

Corrie narrowly came out on top by a couple of points. The individual

winner was John Adam with 35pts.

Fixtures: Saturday April 21, 18 hole medal, ballots at 9am and 2pm. Wednesday April 25, medal and magic twos.

Lamlash Golf Club

Thursday April 12, Yellow Medal, CSS65. 1 Willie Currie 71-9=62, 2. Ian Bremner 71-7=64, 3. Paul Jameson 76-11=65. Scratch Dougie MacFarlane 67. Magic twos Ian Bremner, Iain Murchie and Willie Currie all @16th.

Sunday April 15, Hugh Hutchison Trophy (Greensome). Well done to the winners Paul Jameson and John O’Sullivan 78-15.0=63. Runners up Ian Bremner 75-9.8=65.2. Magic twos Scott Campbell and Iain Murchie @16th, Serge El Adm and Dougie MacFarlane @16th.

Fixtures: Sunday April 22, Drift Inn Quaich, 8.30am, 9.30am and 12.30pm. Thursday April 26, Summer Cup, make up own games, see starter for times.

Brodick Golf Club

Wednesday April 11, Summer Cup, 31 played, CSS 66. 1 Matthew Dobson 69-7-62, 2 Douglas Robertson 81-17-64, 3 Robert Waine 80-14-66. Scratch Ewan McKinnon 67.

Sunday April 15, British Legion Cup, Stableford, 18 played, CSS 37pts. 1 David Hendry (14)42pts, 2 Finlay Sillars (13)40pts, 3 Nicol Hume (14)37pts.

Fixture: Sunday April 22, Belhaven Medal, enter in clubhouse or turn up for draws 8.30am and 12noon.

Shiskine Golf Club

Thursday April 12, ladies 12 hole medal, 6 played, par 44, CSS 44. 1 Elizabeth Kelso 58-11 = 47 ACB, 2 Fiona Scott 62-15=47. Scratch Ann May 52. Well done Elizabeth!

Fixtures: Thursday April 26, Rock Plate, for both ladies and gents, 1pm and 5.30pm. Saturday April 28, Gents Stableford Open, fun event and times between 9am and 3pm.

Machrie Bay Golf Club

Tuesday April 10, 1 Campbell Laing 67pts, 2 Reuben Betley 70pts, 3 Brian Sherwood 75pts.

Tuesday April 17, 1 Phil Betley 67pts BIH, 2 Reuben Betley 67pts, 3 Brian Sherwood 73pts.

Fixtures: Saturday April 21, last day of Kiscadale Trophy, Whiting Bay 1pm. Tuesday April 24, Peter Sutton/Lady Mary, tee off 12.30pm and 5.30pm.

Arran Golfers Association

AGA fixture at Shiskine: Friday April 27m AGA Seniors Bowl (round 1), 4.30pm Machrie Bay v Lochranza, 4.45pm Lamlash v Corrie, 5.00pm Brodick v Whiting Bay. If you are going to be late due to work please phone 860226 (pro shop).