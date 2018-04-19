Announcements for dates 17/04/18 -23/04/18

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner – subscribe today for as little as 48 pence per week.

DEATHS

BOYD: John Boyd passed away on the 10th of April at home. He will be sadly missed by his wife Jeannie, daughter Kirsty, sons Ally and Paul and his 12 grandchildren. A service will take place at noon in Lochranza church on Monday the 23rd of April followed by a private cremation.

LAMBIE: Stewart Lambie MBE, 85 years passed away peacefully on Monday 16th April at Lamlash War Memorial Hospital. The funeral will be held on Thursday 3rd May, St Brides Church, Brodick at 11.30am to which all friends and family are invited. No flowers please, donations if desired to Arran Hospital Supports League.

RANKINE: Ellan Marshall – Peacefully at Cooriedoon nursing home on Sunday, 15th April 2018. Ellan, formerly McMaster, aged 89 years, proud mum, grandmother and great grandmother of the family. An interment will take place at Airbles Cemetery, Motherwell on Monday 30th April at 11:30am followed by a memorial service at Lochranza church on Tuesday, 1st May at 11:45am to which all are welcome.

WHITE: Peacefully at Cumbrae Lodge Care Home, Irvine, after a long illness, Mary, aged 81 years, beloved wife of Tony and much loved mum of Sue. Funeral service at Holmsford Bridge Crematorium, Dreghorn on Tuesday 1st May at 1.30pm. No flowers please. Donations if desired to Alzheimers Scotland.

MEMORIAL SERVICE

McCLELLAND: An informal celebration of the life of Dorothy McClelland will be held in St Molios Church, Shiskine at 11.30am on Saturday 21st April, Rev. Angus Adamson officiating. A cordial invitation is extended to everyone who wishes to attend. Refreshments will be served in the Kinloch Hotel after the service. Donations if desired to ArCaS.