Torrylinn Creamery for sale

First Milk has announced that it is to sell its Torrylinn Creamery on Arran.

The creamery in Kilmory, which has six staff, makes the popular Isle of Arran cheddar. Bosses say it will continue to run as normal during this sale process adding: ‘We will be working closely with prospective buyers to ensure a smooth transition.’

The creamery which first opened in 1946 and was later owned by the Scottish Milk Marketing Board before being taken over by First Milk in 2007. First Milk’s Campbeltown Creamery is also up for sale.