Lamlash roadworks delayed

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner – subscribe today for as little as 48 pence per week.

Roadworks which were due to take place in Lamlash this week will not now go ahead until Monday.

Serious disruption is expected by the closure of the main A841 road from Clauchlands Road to approximately 700 metres north of the entrance to Lamlash Golf Club.

The road will be closed for single durations of one hour maximum between 9am and 7pm daily, from Monday (April 23) until Friday May 4, excluding weekends.

North Ayrshire Council, which is carrying out the essential road repair on the badly potholed stretch of road, blamed ‘operational reasons’ for the delay. Part of the road is too narrow to allow the works to be carried out using traffic lights.